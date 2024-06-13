'Making Connections Again After a Decade Isn't Easy': Fardeen Khan

Fardeen also said that he never intended to take such a long break. "Looking back, would I have taken such a long break? No. I am still rekindling relationships, studying the landscape. There's a whole new breed of filmmakers, storytellers, protagonists have changed. In a relationship-based industry like this, there are challenges. I have come back as a newcomer, and that itself has its own fears. Acting is a profession where you can go on as long as you can, and I regret missing out on the bygone years."

Fardeen moved to London when he decided to take a break from acting. When asked as to how that shift was, given that he was relishing success, the actor replied, "I moved to a country where people from India were the minority. The frills and privileges that come with you being a known face were not there. So I enjoyed the freedom of just being me and looking back it was a huge blessing."

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravarty