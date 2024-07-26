Farah Khan's Mother Menaka Irani Dies After Prolonged Illness

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani passed away in Mumbai on Friday, 26 July. Menaka, who was the sister of child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani, reportedly died to due to prolonged illness. She was 79.

Menaka worked in a few films in her career including Bachpan (1963) alongside Salman Khan's father Salim Khan. She got married to filmmaker Kamran.

Recently, Farah celebrated her mother's birthday and shared some pictures with her on social media. The Om Shanti Om director also penned a heartfelt note which read, "We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menaka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen. sSense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home (heart emoji) can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you (heart emoji).”

