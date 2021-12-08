20 Yrs of K3G: Farah Khan and Karan Johar Share an Epic 'Bole Chudiyan' Tribute

The Bollywood classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... clocks 20 years today and choreographer Farah Khan and Karan Johar's Dharma Movies posted a musical tribute to mark the milestone. In the clip, Farah and Karan Johar dance to the film's song 'Bole Chudiyan' which was originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Farah captioned the video, "Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more."