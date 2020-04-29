Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 29 April, morning after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and spend two years in the United Kingdom for his treatment.As per an official statement by his spokesperson, the actor was buried in Versova cemetery in Mumbai at three in the afternoon.“Present were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away”, the statement read.‘Want to Live for My Wife’: Irrfan on Battle With CancerThe actor’s spokesperson had earlier released a statement about his demise. "’I trust, I have surrendered’; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away."Critics Review: Irrfan Khan Steals the Show In ‘Angrezi Medium’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)