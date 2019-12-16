Faith in Democracy Must Not Shake: Vicky Kaushal on Jamia Unrest
On 16 December, actor Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding the violence against Jamia students in Delhi on Sunday. The Uri actor wrote that he was disheartened to see the disruption and violence erupt.
He tweeted, “What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken.”
The tweet was followed by an emoji of the Indian flag.
On 15 December, police forcefully entered Jamia Millia Islamia Universaity in Delhi and violently attacked the students of the university who were peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Ever since, many Bollywood celebrities have spoken up about the incident.
Most recently, Ayushmann took to Twitter to say that he felt “deeply disturbed.”
He wrote, “Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy.”
Before that Rajkummar Rao also posted the following message:
“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)