Faced Judgement Since Birth, Comes with the Name: Trishala Dutt
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt answered questions from her followers during an AMA on Instagram.
Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, said that she's faced judgement since the day she was born because it 'comes with the family name'. Trishala is a practicing psychotherapist in the United States. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, she answered several questions about her profession.
When she was asked about her way of dealing with judgmental people, she replied, "I've had people judging me since the day I took my first breath lol it comes with the family name, unfortunately."
Trishala's father Sanjay Dutt has had a fair share of controversies including substance abuse and his arrest, and subsequent acquittal, under the Arms Act.
In her reply, Trishala then added, "When dealing with highly judgemental people, don't take it personally. When people are feeling down, unhappy, lost, and disconnected from themselves and the world around them, they begin to project their own darkness onto the people they interact with. They start judging the world around them."
"Haven't you noticed? It's when we are unhappy with ourselves and our lives that we begin to judge, blame, and criticize those around us. Nobody does this when they are happy. Treat everyone with respect, love, and compassion, including those (who) judge and criticize you harshly, not necessarily because they deserve it, but because you do."Trishala Dutt, Instagram
"Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter," she concluded.
Trishala often speaks about mental health issues on her Instagram account and frequently hosts similar AMA sessions for her followers. When asked about her career choice if she hadn't become a psychotherapist, Trishala revealed that she would have been in the FBI, and is currently enrolled in classes for forensic psychology.
"I am looking into criminal profiling. They works as part of a law enforcement team, and they focus in understanding the psychology of criminal behavior," she explained.
