Exclusive: Avika Gor On the Lessons She Learnt From Surekha Sikri

Avika Gor: I think the most special moment was... there was this scene where I was supposed to hug her from behind and say 'Thank You', and she was supposed to get irritated. She did that on camera, but after the shot came and hugged me and said 'I was feeling so bad doing that to you'. I think that moment will always be special.

One of the most emotional moments was when I was leaving the show. I still remember our last hug. Both of us were just quiet and we didn't know what to say. That was very emotional. I will miss her a lot.