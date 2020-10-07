Excited to Return to Work: Arjun on Testing Negative for COVID-19

The actor thanked the BMC for its support. "This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys".

On 6 September, Arjun Kapoor announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. He had written, ""It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I' asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."