Evelyn Sharma Shares Pics from Wedding with Dr Tushaan Bhindi
The couple got married in Brisbane on 15 May.
Actor Evelyn Sharma, known for movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal, tied the knot with dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi on 15 May, in Brisbane. The couple had gotten engaged in October 2019. Evelyn made the announcement on social media with a post captioned, "Forever".
She shared glimpses from the country themed wedding on her Instagram with one of the posts captioned, "Mr & Mrs Bhindi Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!" She also shared pictures of her bridal look in a floral white lace wedding gown.
Many celebrities like actor Elli AvrRam and celebrity designer Sonaakshi Raaj Merani, congratulated the couple. Kyrstle D'Souza commented, "Congratulations beautiful! You look like an Angel!"
Talking to Bombay Times, Evelyn said, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.”
Tushaan added, "We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward." The couple also added that they plan to have a bigger celebration later.
Evelyn has been a part of several Bollywood films including Yaariyan, Saaho, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, From Sydney With Love and Nautanki Sala.
