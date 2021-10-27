Disappointed in Character Arc, Erica Fernandes Quits 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke...'
Erica Fernandes urged fans to remember her 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' character as she was in season 1 and 2.
Actor Erica Fernandes confirmed speculations and announced that she is quitting the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aese Bhi. In a statement on Instagram, Erica said that she was disappointed in the trajectory her character Dr. Sonakshi Bose had taken in the third season. She urged her fans to remember Sonakshi like she was in the first two seasons and not the ‘weak and confused’ woman she seems like now.
Erica Fernandes wrote, “To start with I would like to thank everyone who loved Kuch rang right from its conception. The immense love we were showered with was heart touching. Due to various reasons when the show had to go off air the first time, the power n love from the very same Kuch rang family pulled us back once again on screen nearly after a month of it going off-air. Because of the very same Kuch rang family we were more than thrilled to come back once again with so much enthusiasm.”
Talking about her reason for quitting the show Erica added, “As for Sonakshi a character so dear to you and me, a character that was an inspiration to many, a character who was so strong, smart, balanced … the Sonakshi we once witnessed in seasons 1 & 2, the one we expected to see this season too but unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was."
She asked her fans to remember the old Sonakshi, adding that her character at least ‘had a job and an office’ instead of sitting at home. Erica’s statement read, “I hope you'll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. She at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing."
Erica added that sometimes people have to make hard decisions when they must choose between ‘self-respect and a show so dear’. She added that one can’t always take others’ responsibilities and must prioritise one’s self.
Erica said that she’d seen her fans’ comments and trends on Twitter about her character. “For all who were disheartened and disappointed about this season. (from all your comments that I read and the trends on Twitter that I witnessed)"
"Just ask yourself why we all came back to watch this show in the first place, maybe go back watch a couple of episodes from the 1st season and remember us well, for all the efforts we put into making you come back for more, maybe that would bring a smile on your face,” Erica Fernandes wrote.
She further said that Durjoy Dutta was missed this season, and said that he brought a ‘subtlety’ to the show. Erica wrote, “You (Durjoy) brought subtlety and wrote with all your very visible heart. The romance was simple but real and touching. The show had very realistic drama and never a negative force which made our show so unique.”
Erica thanked the director Noel Smith for ‘handling the situation’ and wrote that she will take back fond memories with her of working with her co-stars including Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Sonakshi’s husband Dev Dixit, and Supriya Pilgaonkar, who plays her mother-in-law Ishwari Dixit.
The statement further read, "Ever thought? When a show is successful it is very easy and convenient to say that the success of the show is not because of a particular individual but because of teamwork and the entire team's effort .. but it is so easy to blame a particular individual when a show has to shut! How hypocritically convenient right?”
To conclude, Erica thanked her fans for their support. Erica Fernandes was also a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
