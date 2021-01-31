Enthiran Plagiarism Case: Non-bailable Warrant Against Dir Shankar

The case has been going on for several years now. Since Shankar and his counsel failed to appear before the court despite being summoned numerous times, a non-bailable warrant was issued against the director. The case has been adjourned to 19 February.

Arur Tamilnadan's story Jiguba was published in a Tamil magazine in 1996, and was republished as a novel titled Dhik Dhik Deepika Dheepika in 2007. In his complaint, Arur claimed that Shankar had violated the Copyright Act, 1957. He added that the team also made huge money from the film's success.

Enthiran was a massive hit at the box office. It follows the story of a scientist, Vaseegaran, who builds a robot named Chitti. Problems arise when Chitti falls in love with Vaseegaran's girlfriend.

(With inputs from India Today)