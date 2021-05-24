Emraan Hashmi to Face Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' as ISI Agent?

A source told Pinkvilla that Emraan plays an ISI agent in the film, "Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, ‘yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger’ it’s time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger – ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi."

"His look is also far off from the negative leads we have seen. In-fact, it’s as stylish as it gets," a source adds. The source also said that Late Girish Karnad' character is being missed a lot. He revealed that Emraan might be introduced with a dialogue along the lines of, "Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye…. Tiger Ko Wapis Lao (Call the Tiger back, to stop Tiger)."

Tiger 3 is the third installment to the espionage drama franchise and over the course of the previous two films, Katrina's character Zoya, who is also an ISI agent, has been on the run with Salman's character Tiger. Talking about Zoya's arc in the film, the source said, "Well, wait and watch. Being an ISI Agent, her character has a terrific arc in Tiger 3, and the cards will be opened at the right time. But watch out for Zoya’s track in Tiger 3."

The shoot is expected to resume in June and the crew might also go on to shoot in multiple international locations.