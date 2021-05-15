Emraan Hashmi Opens Up On Mukesh-Mahesh Bhatt Split
Emraan Hashmi has said that he is very disappointed about Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt separating professionally, even though he doesn't know the reason behind it. Emraan, who is related to the Bhatts, has appeared in several projects produced by Vishesh Films.
Speaking to The Times of India Emraan said,
"I just wish we get back together and do a film. All good things come to an end. Equations change. I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before 'Mumbai Saga'. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt."
Earlier this year, Mukesh Bhatt had said that Vishesh Films will now be run by his children Sakshi and Vishesh. Mukesh had also clarified that Vishesh Films was always his company and Mahesh Bhatt was on board as a consultant. "We didn't have any fight, but he does not want to hold on to his position", the filmmaker had said.
Emraan Hashmi told the publication, "I don't really know where it's coming from. We are family. I spoke to Mahesh Bhatt through the lockdown; he is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. During the lockdown, things got confusing and I needed his advice".
Emraan was last seen in Mumbai Saga.
