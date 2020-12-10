Emraan Hashmi on Bihar student naming him & Sunny Leone as parents

Several reports on Wednesday (9 December) appeared where a BA second year student's admit card showed Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University authorities were in for a surprise when a screenshot of the 20-year-old student's admit card was brought to their notice. The duo were shown as residents of north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur and not married to each other.

"We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken", the university’s registrar Ram Krishna Thakur told PTI.