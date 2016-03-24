Listen to Birthday Boy Emraan Hashmi’s Chartbusters
If there’s one actor who has the most hit songs under his belt, it has to be Emraan Hashmi. Tune in to his best.
As he turns 42, Emraan Hashmi may not have a consistent track record at the box-office, but he surely can boast of having at least one chartbuster of a song in each of his films. From numbers that epitomise romance to those that exude sensuality and those that compel you to hit the dance floor, this man’s musical bouquet could be the envy of many. Here are some of Emraan Hashmi’s finest tracks:
Kaho Na Kaho (Murder)
Aap Ki Kashish (Aashiq Banaya Aapne)
Jhalak Dikhlaja (Aksar)
Here’s what Emraan had to say about his ‘serial-kisser’ phase:
I was sick of kissing on screen, I was being typecast as a kisser. When I used to see myself kissing on screen, I did not feel good myself and I can understand what the audience must have felt. There was a time when people came up to me and said that our kids love you but they cannot go to see your films.Emraan Hashmi, Actor
Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein (Zeher)
If one were to closely analyse his songs and music through all his films, you’ll realise that its three men who have helped him be the ultimate playboy by lending Hashmi their voices. And those singers are – Himesh Reshammiya, Kunal Ganjawala and Atif Aslam.
O Ajnabee (The Train)
Here’s what the actor has to say about his lucky streak of having had popular numbers in almost every film of his:
One of the main reasons I wanted to join the film industry is so I could lip sync songs on screen. It fascinated me. I never had any love for acting. I loved music and still do. It’s uncanny that my songs have been huge hits.Emraan Hashmi, Actor
Tuhi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster)
Contrary to his super casanova image on the big screen, Emraan has been loyal to his sweetheart in real life. He married his long-time girlfriend, Parveen Shahani in December 2006 and the two have a son named Ayaan.
Pee Loon (Once Upon A Time in Mumbai)
Tum Mile (Tum Mile)
Although he started out as an assistant director before he shot to fame, would Emraan ever plan on making it as a director in Bollywood now?
I don’t have the discipline to be a director. It’s a lot of work and I’m terribly lazy. And a director takes a film back with him even after pack-up and shooting. An actor can switch off.Emraan Hashmi, Actor
Ishq Sufiyana (The Dirty Picture)
Humnava (Hamari Adhuri Kahani)
Sigh, his songs leave you in a state of bliss and well, what better way to wish Emraan Hashmi a Happy Birthday than to keep his songs on your playlist on loop?
(This story is being republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the birthday of actor Emraan Hashmi.)
