Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Jonah Hill of 'Emotional Abuse'; Here's What Happened

In a series of Instagram Story posts made between Friday (7 July) and Saturday (8 July), Sarah claimed that Hill was "emotionally abusive" towards her.

In one of the screenshots, Sarah claimed Hill had asked her to remove all surfing photos from her Instagram. She wrote alongside the screenshot, “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear."

After Sarah said that she deleted “all the posts,” Hill allegedly went on to add that it was a “good start” but she didn't “seem to get” his point. Adding, “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear.” The actor reportedly wrote, “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”