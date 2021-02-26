Emma Watson to Retire From Acting? Manager Responds to Rumours
With the actor staying away from Instagram, there have been speculations about her quitting films.
Of late, there have been rumours about Emma Watson retiring from acting since she isn't too active on Instagram. Twitter was flooded with messages of fans requesting the actor not to quit films. Amidst all this, Emma's manager has responded to the rumours.
Jason Weinberg said in a statement to EW on Thursday, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."
A report in Daily Mail had also claimed that Emma Watson had gone 'dormant' and was stepping back from limelight to settle with boyfriend Leo Robinton, with whom she has been in a relationship since one-and-a-half years. The portal had quoted a source as saying, "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."
Here's how fans reacted to the rumours:
Emma was last seen in the 2019 film Little Women She played the role of Meg March in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. She was earlier seen in The Circle and the live-action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. She shot to fame as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise.
(With inputs from EW and Daily Mail)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.