Emma Roberts and Cody John Announce Their Engagement With Adorable Post

The couple took to social media to make the announcement.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Emma Roberts officially announced her engagement to Cody John on 16 July. The actor-couple took to social media to share the news with their fans.

Emma posted a picture of herself with Cody, flaunting the engagement ring on her finger. She captioned her post, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

Have a look at her post here:

Emma and Cody confirmed their relationship last year via an Instagram post of them kissing. The couple have also appeared together on screen in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark.

Topics:  Hollywood 

Read More
