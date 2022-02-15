Rapper Eminem Takes the Knee at the Super Bowl; NFL Denies It Tried to Stop Him

Eminem has also been vocal about his support for the former NFL quarterback and even added Kaepernick in the lyrics of his single ‘Untouchable’. The lyrics are, "Somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb ... So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum …”

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Mary J Blige were also part of the Super Bowl line-up along with Eminem. The Los Angeles Rams won by 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ever since 2016, Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL and many other players followed his example to use the act of kneeling as protest. The NFL was also widely criticised for the way they handled the situation. In 2020, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had also issued a statement, after the George Floyd case, expressing regret over ‘not listening to NFL players’.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell had said.