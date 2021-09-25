Canadian Singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk Are ‘Semi-Separated'

Elaborating on their current equation, Musk added, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes had announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Musk in February 2020, though her Instagram picture with a foetus photoshopped over a belly bump had sparked speculations the month before. In a profile published in Rolling Stone, Grimes opened up about the “profound commitment” of carrying a child.

"I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment,” Grimes had said, and added, "I do actually just really love my boyfriend. So I was like, ‘You know, sure.'”

Grimes and Elon Musk’s son was born on 4 May 2020, and the couple named the child X Æ A-Xii (X Ash A Twelve).