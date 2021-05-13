Ellen DeGeneres to End Her Long-Running Talk Show

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter trade publication on Wednesday, Ellen clarified that her decision to bring the curtains down on the show had nothing to do with the allegations. The talk show host had built her brand on the motto 'Be Kind'.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told the publication.

"It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season. So, it's not why I'm stopping. All I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion, and everything I stand for was being attacked. So, it destroyed me, honestly", she added.

Ellen, who is married to actor Portia de Rossi, has reportedly been considering ending the show for quite some time. She is scheduled to have Oprah Winfrey as a guest on Thursday to speak about ending Ellen.

"Definitely people have been saying, 'Why don't we just try to go a little longer?' But 19 years is a long time to do anything," she told the Hollywood Reporter.