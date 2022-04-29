'Greatest Privilege of my Life': Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Final Ep of Her Talk Show

In a video DeGeneres had shared on Twitter, she thanked her audience for ‘accepting her for who she is’, “This job has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for inviting me into your homes for 19 years and accepting me for who I am.”

She added, “I am so grateful that I’ve had this platform to not only give a voice to the gay community but to all people who feel like they’re not seen. That, to me, is something I’m most proud of…that and solving yesterday’s Wordle in two tries. Seriously, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Ellen had also shared a compilation of celebrities and crew members talking about the impact Ellen has had on their lives. Comedian Wanda Sykes said, “Ellen really moved the needle as far as, like, acceptance and tolerance.”