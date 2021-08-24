Elizabeth Olsen Supports Scarlett Johansson Amidst Lawsuit Against Disney

Olsen also talked about theatrical releases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that she’s concerned about “small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theatres.” She added that she is not worried on ‘Scarlett (Johansson)’s behalf’.

“When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not,” Elizabeth Olsen said. Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis called Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney “appropriately bad-ass and on brand.”

Scarlett Johansson’s movie Black Widow released in theatres worldwide and the streaming service Disney+ under its Premium Access feature. Following its release, Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney accusing them of ‘breach of contract’. Disney called the lawsuit ‘sad and distressing’.