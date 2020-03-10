She Makes Me Wanna Do Better: Ekta Pens Note for Smriti Irani

Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani’s friendship goes way back when Irani made her television debut with Kapoor’s serial Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then, the two have been good friends and often share posts for each other. On International Women’s Day, Ekta Kapoor reposted a video shared by the politician and wrote an emotional note on their bonding.

Sharing the adorable video of two teddy bears dancing, she wrote, “Ths woman started working with me then became my best frn then went on to take on d world of politics! She is adept to talk on anything from art politics business movies ..n has perfected d art of parenting ( if there is anything as perfect) multitasking balancing multiple roles ..she makes me wanna do better ! Not on woman’s day but I celebrate our frn ship everyday #soulsister credit: @smritiiraniofficial”