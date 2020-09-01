Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Announce Arrival of Daughter Lyra
The singer took to Instagram to share the news.
English musician and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took to Instagram on Tuesday, 1 September, to announce the birth of his first child.
Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a daughter after almost two years of marriage.
The singer posted a picture of a pair of baby socks and asked fans to respect the family’s privacy. He wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”
The artiste had announced his engagement in early 2018. Known for his private nature, he did not confirm his marriage till he revealed in a July 2019 interview that the ceremony had taken place a few months back in January.
The four-time Grammy winner is one of the most recognised artists across the world. He is known for hits like Shape of You, Perfect and Photograph. His 2016 breakout song Thinking Out Loud won the Grammy for Song of the Year.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.