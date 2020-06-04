Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has taken aim at US President Donald Trump's handling of the protests following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The actor-wrestler posted a long speech on Instagram asking where their ‘compassionate leader’ is.He said, “Like the majority of Americans, I'm not a politician and I've never been elected to office and I am not the president of the United States. But I am a man and I am a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children and the world they will live in. I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it.The caption of his video, addressed to the US President, reads, “Where are you? Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word - we got this - and together, change will happen.”“Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun.”Dwayne JohnsonEarlier too, Johnson had expressed his distress over George Floyd’s death and said, “Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.