Dwayne Johnson’s Father Rocky Passes Away at 75

After retiring from the sport in 1991, the wrestling superstar began training his son Dwayne (also known as The Rock), who eventually became one of the biggest figures in the sport - something Rocky describes in his autobiography Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story as one of his greatest achievements.

He was named by his son into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Rocky, born and raised in Nova Scotia, began his career in the mid 1960s as part of the National Wrestling Alliance. He went on to become the first African-American to win the Southern, Georgia and Florida heavyweight titles before starting his wrestling career with WWE in 1983.

The wrestler had several memorable rivalries with competitors like Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Adrian Adonis and Don Muraco.

