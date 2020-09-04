Dulquer Salmaan Reacts to Dad Mammootty’s Viral Gym Pics

Here’s actor Dulquer Salmaan in conversation with The Quint, about Maniyarayile Ashokan, his first Malayalam release (on Netflix) during the ongoing lockdown as an actor and producer. The star also talks about his vision for his production house Wayfarer Films, his upcoming big film Kurup and his father Mammootty's gym pictures which went viral recently.

Dulquer’s production house, Wayfarer Films, has produced two films so far - Varane Avashyamund and Maniyarayile Ashokan. His next big release is Kurup based on India’s longest wanted fugitive Sukumar Kurup. In the video chat with The Quint, the actor also states that the Malayalam film industry is waiting to get back to work soon despite the pandemic.