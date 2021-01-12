Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Mumbai's Famous Muchhad Paanwala

Muchhad Paanwala, Mumbai's famous paan seller who has his shop at Kemps Corner, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, as per a report by India Today. He was questioned by the agency for hours on Monday, 11 January.

As per the report, Paanwala's name came up after the NCB busted a marijuana smuggling racket and arrested a British national and two women. One of the women is Rahila Furniturewala, actor Dia Mirza's former manager.