Drugs Case: Court Remands Armaan Kohli to 14-Day Judicial Custody
Earlier, cops had raided Armaan Kohli's house and reportedly seized 1.2 gms of Cocaine.
A Mumbai court has remanded actor Armaan Kohli to a 14-day judicial custody, as per a report by ANI. Armaan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs case.
Earlier, a report by mid-day stated that an initial investigation by the NCB, following the arrests of alleged drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh alias Mamu and Armaan, brought to light that Singh had links with the international drug syndicate and prostitution racket. NCB sources had also told the publication that recovered WhatsApp chats between Armaan and Ajay pointed to purchase of drugs.
On the basis of the information, cops raided Kohli’s house and reportedly seized 1.2 gms of Cocaine. An NCB official told mid-day that they would check Kohli’s bank transactions as well.
