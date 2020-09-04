Drugs Case: CCB Searches Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi's House

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru carried out a search at the Yehalanka residence of Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi on Friday, 4 September, morning in connection with a drug case, as per a report by The News Minute. Dwivedi has been detained by the CCB.

Ragini Dwivedi was summoned on Thursday, 3 September, but she failed to appear for questioning. She had taken to Twitter to say that she will appear on Monday, citing that the summons was given at a short notice. Dwivedi added that the same was communicated to the police through her lawyers. However, police served her a second notice asking her to appear for questioning by Friday itself.