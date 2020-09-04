Drugs Case: CCB Searches Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi's House
Ragini Dwivedi was summoned on Thursday, 3 September.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru carried out a search at the Yehalanka residence of Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi on Friday, 4 September, morning in connection with a drug case, as per a report by The News Minute. Dwivedi has been detained by the CCB.
Ragini Dwivedi was summoned on Thursday, 3 September, but she failed to appear for questioning. She had taken to Twitter to say that she will appear on Monday, citing that the summons was given at a short notice. Dwivedi added that the same was communicated to the police through her lawyers. However, police served her a second notice asking her to appear for questioning by Friday itself.
The search at Dwivedi's house was carried out after the CCB announced the arrest of Ragini's friend and alleged drug peddler Ravi Shankar. Sources told The News Minute that Shankar is a government employee working with the Regional Transport Office in Jayanagar and is known to have attended rave parties where there was widespread use of contrabands.
The searches and arrests come in the wake of the Kannada film industry being linked to drug abuse. The allegations had surfaced after the police and the Narcotics Control Bureau nabbed an international drug trafficking racket in multi-city raids in August.
(Inputs: The News Minute)
