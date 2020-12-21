Drugs Case: Bharti Singh & Husband Harsh Summoned by NCB Again
Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs.
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday (21 December), in connection with seizure of ganja from their residence, as per a report by ANI.
Actor Arjun Rampal also arrived at the NCB office on Monday to record his statement in connection with a drugs case.
The NCB had arrested Bharti Singh on 21 November for alleged consumption and possession of Ganja under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) 1986. Her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa was also held in connection with the same.
Around 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered from their residence and both Singh and Limbachiya reportedly accepted consumption, NCB sources had told The Quint. Both Singh and Limbachiyaa were granted bail on 23 November.
The NCB is currently probing alleged use of drugs by the entertainment industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
