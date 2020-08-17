'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away at 50
He was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for liver cirrhosis.
Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday evening in Hyderabad. He was 50. The director was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for liver cirrhosis.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared the news on Twitter and paid his condolences. He wrote, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest in Peace."
The Hyderabad hospital's statement confirmed that Kamat was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. He developed respiratory failure and hypotension on Sunday and passed away due to multiple organ failure.
He had made his directorial debut with the Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005, which also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi.
He directed the 2015 film Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, and also acted in films like Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
