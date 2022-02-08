Dr Trinetra Featured on Forbes India Cover; Adarsh Gourav in '30 Under 30' List
Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju and Adarsh Gourav are part of Forbes' '30 Under 30' list of 2022.
Content creator and Karanataka's first openly transgender doctor, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju took to Instagram to share the news that she has been featured on the cover of Forbes India's latest issue.
She shared a picture of the cover with the caption, "Forbes India 30 Under 30, Class of ‘22. Grew up singing 'I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine' and that just happened. BOOM! @forbesindia thank you so much for the feature on this prestigious list alongside such fabulous people!"
The official handle of Forbes India also posted the latest cover and revealed that this year’s candidates were confirmed by looking at “disruptions, scalability, and most importantly, the relevance of variety”. The caption added that this year’s ‘30 Under 30’ list features “ young men and women that lend diversity from gender to geography.”
Dr Trinetra’s description on the Forbes’ list reads, “She's Karnataka's first openly transgender doctor, and an activist who spreads awareness about and advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community."
"Anchored at the crossroads of art and advocacy, her Instagram account—with 227k followers—helps people understand the gravity of subjects like gender, sexuality, queerphobia, bullying, mental health, and feminism,” it states.
Actor Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame after his role in Netflix’s The White Tiger, is also part of the illustrious Forbes list.
His description on the website reads, “Trained in Hindustani classical music, this Drama School Mumbai alumnus is living the dream. He's seen a time when 99 percent auditions didn't bag him the role; then there's The White Tiger for which he clinched a 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nomination for leading actor.”
The list also spotlights designer Khyati Trehan, musician AP Dhillon, and sportspersons Lakshya Sen and Vandana Katariya.
