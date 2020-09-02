Dr Harish Shetty Told Mumbai Police Sushant Had Insomnia: Report

She went on to say, “He was fine in Switzerland. In Italy, we were to stay at a Gothic hotel, which we didn't know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome-like structure. I told him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He said that there was something in the hotel but I told him that it was just a bad dream as I thought people get such ideas in such places".

Rhea continued that after this incident Sushant spoke about his depression and also that he had sought professional help in 2013.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June. The CBI is currently investigating the case.

(Inputs: India Today)