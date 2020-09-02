Dr Harish Shetty Told Mumbai Police Sushant Had Insomnia: Report
Rhea had said Sushant told her he consulted Dr Shetty in 2013.
Some time back, Rhea Chakraborty had said in an interview to India Today that Sushant Singh Rajput had consulted Dr Harish Shetty when he was going through a phase of depression in 2013. She added that Sushant had told her Dr Shetty had prescribed a medicine for his anxiety.
Now, Dr. Harishankar Shetty (also known as Harish Shetty), in his statement to the Mumbai Police, said that the late actor was suffering from insomnia and had visited him once in 2014, as per a report by India Today. He also said that at the time he had not been informed about the details of Sushant's ailment.
“While treating or examining a patient, I always ask for detailed information. During the primary examination, I ask whether they have any suicidal thoughts and whether they have a fear of anything or have any kind of phobia. Only after enquiring about their sleep and appetite that I prescribe medicines to the patients. The patients are also asked to come in for regular follow up visits. If required, I also refer them to other psychiatrists", Dr Shetty had reportedly said in his statement.
Talking about Sushant, Shetty had told the police that he met the actor in 2014.
“In 2014, Sushant Singh Rajput had visited my clinic in Andheri. He had not sought an appointment. Sushant told me that he couldn't provide all details of his ailment and if needed would come and see me again. But he did tell me that he was suffering from sleeplessness and insomnia".Dr Harish Shetty to Mumbai Police
Adding to this, the doctor said, “I screened and examined Sushant and didn't find any serious issues then. I prescribed some medication and gave him a future date. Sushant never came on the designated day and also didn't communicate for further treatment."
In her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Rhea had talked about her experience with Sushant during a Europe trip they went on in 2019, “On our way to Europe, Sushant said that he felt claustrophobic in the flight. He took a medicine. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days".
She went on to say, “He was fine in Switzerland. In Italy, we were to stay at a Gothic hotel, which we didn't know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome-like structure. I told him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He said that there was something in the hotel but I told him that it was just a bad dream as I thought people get such ideas in such places".
Rhea continued that after this incident Sushant spoke about his depression and also that he had sought professional help in 2013.
Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June. The CBI is currently investigating the case.
(Inputs: India Today)
