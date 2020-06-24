Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has penned a moving note, urging people to stop investigating the reason behind Sushant’s demise and to not use the late actor’s death for rebelling on nepotism. Babil took to Instagram to write that guilt-tripping someone for a death robs us of the ‘honest peace’ that we are seeking.“It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie”.Sushant’s Fan Paints a Touching Portrait of Him With His Dog FudgeBabil further goes on to say that he urges people not to look for reasons behind the step Sushant took because it will cause more despair to his near and dear who are still trying to come to terms with the loss. “...I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls”.He added that Sushant’s death should not act as an excuse for people to speak up against nepotism.“I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot)“. Babil Khan, Irrfan Khan’s sonSushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. He was 34.Sushant Singh Read Jean-Paul Sartre. Why is Sartre Still Relevant? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.