ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Don't Mind People Making Fun of Me, But Do It Properly': Jaya Bachchan

In a podcast with her granddaughter, Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan opens up about being a "meme-generator".

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan recently shared her thoughts on being a "meme-generator" during the latest episode of her granddaughter, Navya Naveli's podcast, What the Hell, Navya.

Jaya's daughter Shweta was also part of the podcast. The veteran actor said that she doesn't mind being made fun of; however she posed a condition.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Speaking on the topic of side hustles, Jaya added, "I do a side hustle. I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes. I don't mind people making fun of me, but people should do it properly."

During the conversation, the word 'Jaya-ing' was also mentioned in the podcast. Both Shweta and Navya explained to Jaya what the term really means. Shweta shared that when someone is being 'salty', the person is believed to be 'Jaya-ing.'

Ahead of the podcast's release, Navya also shared a statement on social media, which read, "Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom, and my Nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories, and the joy of shared experiences."

Also Read

Jaya Bachchan's Statements About Senior Citizens Peddled With Misleading Claims

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Jaya Bachchan   Navya Nanda 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Don't Mind People Making Fun of Me, But Do It Properly': Jaya Bachchan

In a podcast with her granddaughter, Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan opens up about being a "meme-generator".

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan recently shared her thoughts on being a "meme-generator" during the latest episode of her granddaughter, Navya Naveli's podcast, What the Hell, Navya.

Jaya's daughter Shweta was also part of the podcast. The veteran actor said that she doesn't mind being made fun of; however she posed a condition.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Speaking on the topic of side hustles, Jaya added, "I do a side hustle. I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes. I don't mind people making fun of me, but people should do it properly."

During the conversation, the word 'Jaya-ing' was also mentioned in the podcast. Both Shweta and Navya explained to Jaya what the term really means. Shweta shared that when someone is being 'salty', the person is believed to be 'Jaya-ing.'

Ahead of the podcast's release, Navya also shared a statement on social media, which read, "Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom, and my Nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories, and the joy of shared experiences."

Also Read

Jaya Bachchan's Statements About Senior Citizens Peddled With Misleading Claims

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Jaya Bachchan   Navya Nanda 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×