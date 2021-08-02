Don't Know How I Survived: Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan Case

The actor added that the industry's perception about him was 'ruined years back'. "I don't know how I survived the past eight years. My family's support has seen me through everything. My aim is to look ahead and move forward. My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case".

Jiah was found dead in her Juhu home by her mother Rubina on 3 June, 2013. Pancholi was arrested on 10 June, 2013 and granted bail in July. He is facing trial under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) under the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking about the CBI court hearing the case Jiah's mother had told Times of India, "Jiah had no fault. A wise decision by the court now. CBI will retrieve evidence from Maharashtra police. We expect answers to the truth because Jiah would never take her life, and she was killed beyond a reasonable doubt.”

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)