Don't Know How I Survived: Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan Case
The CBI court will now hear Jiah Khan's death case, in which Sooraj Pancholi is the accused.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi has said that he is a 'little satisfied' that the Jiah Khan case has been moved to a special CBI court. The sessions court, which was conducting a trial against Jiah's boyfriend Sooraj on charges of alleged abetment to suicide, had said that the trial should be transferred to a special CBI court.
Speaking to Bombay Times Sooraj said, "I am a little satisfied because my case should have been in the special CBI court from the beginning. I am hopeful that we will finally find a closure. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if not I deserve to be set free from the charges".
The actor added that the industry's perception about him was 'ruined years back'. "I don't know how I survived the past eight years. My family's support has seen me through everything. My aim is to look ahead and move forward. My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case".
Jiah was found dead in her Juhu home by her mother Rubina on 3 June, 2013. Pancholi was arrested on 10 June, 2013 and granted bail in July. He is facing trial under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) under the Indian Penal Code.
Speaking about the CBI court hearing the case Jiah's mother had told Times of India, "Jiah had no fault. A wise decision by the court now. CBI will retrieve evidence from Maharashtra police. We expect answers to the truth because Jiah would never take her life, and she was killed beyond a reasonable doubt.”
