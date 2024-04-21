Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Day 2: Vidya Balan Film Mints a Total of ₹1.4 Crore

According to the portal, Do Aur Do Pyaar garnered approximately ₹1.4 crore nett in India over two days, following its ₹55 lakh nett earnings on the first day. The film achieved an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.72 percent on Saturday, with Chennai recording the highest overall occupancy at 40 percent.

Vidya was last seen in Anu Menon's murder mystery Neeyat. The actor will star in the next instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The film was released on 19 April and follows the story of a married couple who have found love outside their marriage, yet a twist of fate makes them realise that their own spouse might be a better fit.