Divya Dutta Returns to Mumbai as ‘Maa’ Shoot Suspended in Punjab

Divya Dutta has returned to Mumbai from Punjab after the shoot for her next film, Maa, was suspended. Film bodies issued an advisory which asked crews to halt shooting till 31 March, so that the impact and spread of coronavirus can be contained.

Baljit Singh Deo’s directorial Maa also stars Gippy Grewal and Rana Ranbir, both of whom are prominent actors in the Punjabi film industry.

To mark her departure from Punjab, which is currently under lockdown, Divya uploaded a video in which she can be seen caressing ears of wheat in a field. The caption reads: “Bye bye Punjab.”