Divya Dutta Returns to Mumbai as ‘Maa’ Shoot Suspended in Punjab
Divya Dutta has returned to Mumbai from Punjab after the shoot for her next film, Maa, was suspended. Film bodies issued an advisory which asked crews to halt shooting till 31 March, so that the impact and spread of coronavirus can be contained.
Baljit Singh Deo’s directorial Maa also stars Gippy Grewal and Rana Ranbir, both of whom are prominent actors in the Punjabi film industry.
To mark her departure from Punjab, which is currently under lockdown, Divya uploaded a video in which she can be seen caressing ears of wheat in a field. The caption reads: “Bye bye Punjab.”
Last seen in Manjeet Mann’s Sukhmani: Hope For Life (2010), Divya Dutta marks an end to the hiatus she took from Punjabi cinema, with Maa. Given that the story is inspired from Mother India (1957),the makers had anticipated that Maa will release on Mothers’ Day this year, however, the shoot was only half-done when the government advisory was issued.
In a statement given to Mumbai Mirror, Divya shared that crew members used masks and sanitizers. As a precaution against coronavirus, the number of people on the film set were reduced. Divya also reveled that a part of the cast and crew are from Vancouver, Canada and are now stuck in Punjab.
Divya had earlier posted a picture from the sets of Maa. The caption to the post reads: “Wishing my team all t best for our punjabi film MAA. The title itself is magical!! Great to b bk to punjabi films aftr a hiatus! Goodluck my dear @gippygrewal @baljitsinghdeo @officialranaranbir @humblemotionpictures @gurpreetguggi”
With inputs from: Mumbai Mirror