Disha Shares Her First Dance Block With Tiger Shroff on His B’Day

On the occasion of Tiger Shroff’s birthday, Disha Patani took to Instagram and posted a video of her first dance block with him. The duo can be seen in a dance studio, shaking a leg to the title track of Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif starer Bang-Bang.

A heartfelt caption accompanying the video reads: “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto. go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny.” Tiger will essay the character of Ronny in is next Baaghi 3.