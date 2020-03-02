Disha Shares Her First Dance Block With Tiger Shroff on His B’Day
On the occasion of Tiger Shroff’s birthday, Disha Patani took to Instagram and posted a video of her first dance block with him. The duo can be seen in a dance studio, shaking a leg to the title track of Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif starer Bang-Bang.
A heartfelt caption accompanying the video reads: “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto. go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny.” Tiger will essay the character of Ronny in is next Baaghi 3.
The actor has received scores of wishes from fans on his special day. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, posted a childhood picture of him and wished him birthday. “Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best son a mother could be blessed with. @tigerjackieshroff”
Recently, the actor shared the first look of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his 2014 film Heropanti which was also Shroff’s debut film.
Tiger Shroff shared two posters. In one poster, he’s dressed in western formals and a red tie that stands out. In the second poster, we see his silhouette with various guns pointing in his direction. While sharing the posters Shroff wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby”.
