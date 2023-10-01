ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Disha Patani Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni Biopic Turns 7

Patani's Instagram post was met with an outpouring of love and support from Anil Kapoor. and other industry peers.

Actor Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note as she marked the 7th anniversary of her debut film in Hindi cinema, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and remembered her co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing a clip from the movie featuring herself and Sushant, Disha Patani wrote, "Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love wholeheartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy, safe, and heard; life's too short for regrets! We couldn't say goodbye, but I hope you're happy and at peace."

Disha Patani's post was met with an outpouring of love and support from her industry peers. Actor Anil Kapoor praised, "Phenomenal scene… both of you are so good," and Aparshakti Khurana shared his memory, saying, "Deeeeee, I have a picture-perfect memory of this scene."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, at his Mumbai residence. Sushant's journey in the entertainment industry began with his remarkable performance as the lead in the TV show Pavitra Rishta.

