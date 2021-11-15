'Disco Dancer' Filmmaker B Subhash's Wife Hospitalised, Family Appeals for Funds

Tilottimma, the 67-year-old wife of the film producer-director-writer, B Subhash whose musical Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty was one of the biggest Bollywood super-hits ever, is battling between life and death for an intestinal lung disease at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

According to an appeal for a fundraiser posted online by her daughter Swetha, the family has done all it can to collect the amount of Rs 3 crore required for the medical expenses. She has requested for contributions online on Ketto towards her mother's treatment, stating “each contribution is important.”

Within a few hours of the post, Rs 13,500 had been raised.

When Quint contacted B Subhash (age 76), he confirmed this, emphasising that the family currently finds itself in dire circumstances. Before the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, he had inked a contract with a Hollywood production company to remake Disco Dancer with a cast of newcomers in Los Angeles. “But after the pandemic, the project was dropped, leaving me nowhere,” he stated.