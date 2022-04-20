'Everyone Believed in Me': Director Priya V on Her Show 'Anantham'
Director Priya V is making her comeback with the Zee5 show, Anantham.
Helmed by filmmaker Priya, Anantham is a web series about a home that has sheltered several families and witnessed many life stories.
After a long break, Priya is making her comeback with the Tamil show.
Speaking to The Quint, she said that has been trying to break jinxes and redefine herself to make this project happen.
Anantham boasts a star cast, including Prakash Raj, Sampath, John Vijay, Aravinth Sundar, Vivek Prassana, Vinoth Kishan, Vivek Rajgopal, Indraja, Samyuktha, Anjali Rao, and Mirnaa Menon. It premieres on 22 April on Zee5.
The eight-episode series is produced by V Murali Raman, under the banner Happy Unicorn. Priya V, along with Rakav Mirdath, Preetha Jayaraman and Reema Ravichander, have worked on the screenplay.
Priya heaps praises on her talented cast and crew, who put in their heart and soul into Anantham. Priya says her own house, named ‘Anantham’, which has seen her highs and lows, inspired her to create the show .
“Everyone in my team believed in my vision”Priya V, Director
She even jokes that her house has witnessed her first break up, and the fun times with her husband.
Watch the interview for more.
