Dipika Kakar to Divyanka Tripathi: How TV Stars Celebrated Holi
Dipika Kakar with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.&nbsp;
Dipika Kakar with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Not just Bollywood, television actors also had a ball during Holi this year. From Dipika Kakar to Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande and Vatsal Seth, actors played Holi with their families and friends.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actor Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to share photos and videos from their holi party at filmmaker JP Dutta’s residence. In one of them, Shoaib is seen splashing colours on Dipika.

The two were also spotted dancing away to ‘Balam Pichkari’ from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Divyanka Tripathi enjoyed the festival of colours with her family and husband Vivek Dahiya in her hometown Bhopal. Sharing a photo of her and Vivek striking a pose on Instagram, Divyanka wrote, “Happy Holi to you all! Eco-friendliest Holi is where you play with colors only in edits!”

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala had the sweetest gesture. Posting a photo of her with husband Parag Tyagi and her dog, Shefali wrote, “Me with mine !”

Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta were seen smearing colours on each other.

Ankita Lokhande celebrated the festival with her husband Vicky Jain.

Take a look at how Karanvir Bohra and some others rang in Holi.

