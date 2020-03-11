Dipika Kakar to Divyanka Tripathi: How TV Stars Celebrated Holi

Not just Bollywood, television actors also had a ball during Holi this year. From Dipika Kakar to Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande and Vatsal Seth, actors played Holi with their families and friends.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actor Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to share photos and videos from their holi party at filmmaker JP Dutta’s residence. In one of them, Shoaib is seen splashing colours on Dipika.