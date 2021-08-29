‘Did Small Jobs To Stay Relevant’: Dino Morea on His Journey in the Industry

Talking about his struggle and how he coped with these things, he said that exercising and being fit also helped him a lot. "I was knocking the doors saying that I want to work, but nothing really came my way. But it’s all a journey. Yes, the time was tough and mentally, I did go through a lot. But exercise, fitness, and being healthy helped me a lot. I was trying to be relevant by doing small jobs to be finally secure, but don’t want to talk about it. But nothing is impossible. Work hard and the world will open up for you."