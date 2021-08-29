‘Did Small Jobs To Stay Relevant’: Dino Morea on His Journey in the Industry
Dino Morea also spoke about how being healthy and fit helped him cope mentally during this time.
Actor Dino Morea, whose latest project includes Disney+Hotstar's latest show, 'The Empire', spoke about his acting career and journey in a recent interview. He admitted to having a few rough patches, and also revealed how he coped during tough times.
Having made his debut in 1999, he decided to take a break from acting in 2010 since he wasn't getting any good offers. It was then that he also took up some small jobs to stay relevant.
"Despite acting in 15 films, I had never been to an acting school. So I got myself enrolled in an acting school in Delhi. It was a beginning to unlearn and learn new things. From 2013, I started pushing myself again by approaching producers and directors, but nothing great came my way. I held back and waited for the right opportunity. Mental Hood in 2017 followed by Hostages and Tandav was a warm up to The Empire,” he told Pinkvilla.
Talking about his struggle and how he coped with these things, he said that exercising and being fit also helped him a lot. "I was knocking the doors saying that I want to work, but nothing really came my way. But it’s all a journey. Yes, the time was tough and mentally, I did go through a lot. But exercise, fitness, and being healthy helped me a lot. I was trying to be relevant by doing small jobs to be finally secure, but don’t want to talk about it. But nothing is impossible. Work hard and the world will open up for you."
Morea was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Tandav' earlier this year.
