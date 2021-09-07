Equation With Bipasha Basu From Raaz to Gunaah Hadn’t Changed: Dino Morea
Dino Morea also addressed accusations that his show 'The Empire' glorified Mughals.
Actor Dino Morea opened up about the reactions to his show The Empire, and his equation with ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu. When asked about Basu, he said that they didn’t let their personal relationship affect their work on set and handled everything professionally. Talking about the accusations from some people that The Empire glorified Mughals, Morea pointed out that several people loved the show.
Talking about his relationship with Bipasha Basu after their break-up, Dino Morea told Hindustan Times, "My equation with Bipasha Basu from Raaz to Gunaah had not changed. I don’t think it changed ever. Yes, we were dating when we were shooting Raaz. Then we were not dating during Gunaah. But, I think we were both professional actors and we both wanted to be professional on the sets and in the industry.”
He added, “So, we did not let our personal relationship come in between our work, we let that stay out of the work we did. I think we both handled everything very professionally."
"My equation with her is still…I mean we both respect each other and we both are still friendly, very friendly. In fact, we don’t talk as much but we talk every now and then and there are those cherished memories which were wonderful.”Dino Morea, Actor
The Empire, starring Shabana Azmi, Aditya Seal, and Kunal Kapoor among others, was created by Nikkhil Advani. However, some people demanded a ban on the web series, accusing it of ‘glorifying Mughals’.
Dino Morea, who plays Shaybani Khan on the show, said, “I took on this show and I took on the character, and not even once did I think there’d be any backlash for it. Firstly, this (The Empire) is based on a book. Secondly, there is a lot of fiction.”
Morea added that the show isn’t a biopic and there are more people appreciating the show than those criticising it.
“Moreover, we are not hurting anybody, nor are we glorifying anybody, unlike what people are saying. If you watch the show, you’d know what I mean. So, all this did not affect me, it still does not. The show is wonderfully done and people are loving it. So, I am more excited than being worried about anything at all.”Dino Morea, Actor
Dino Morea made his acting debut on TV with the series Captain Vyom, and his film debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He went on to act in films like Baaz, Rakht, and Sssshhh. He also appeared on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2010.
