Diljit Dosanjh's Co-Star Oshin Brar Refutes Rumours of Being His Wife

Brar said, "I think someone didn't wish me to do the movie promotions (for Mukhtiar Chadha) with him, even though I was the lead of the movie, and then someone didn't want me to work with him ever again. I am still clueless about this behaviour and calls. It could be because I was just 19 and did both my debut projects with him (Diljit)."

"To be honest it doesn't really matter to me, I don't need any fame out of it. I had such an amazing time working with him. I was only 19 and he helped me a lot during the shoot in understanding the movie character and I believe he didn't change at all. He treated the entire cast with love and respect," she went on to add.

The actor also spoke about the photos that sparked the rumours. Refuting all the speculation, she said, “I have no clue why people thought I am his wife.”