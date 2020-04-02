Diljit Shared a Brainteaser & Nobody is Getting the Right Answer
To get everyone’s brain cells working, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a brainteaser on his Instagram handle and none of his followers seem to get the answer right. The puzzle contains three things that each seem to represent a number. These include a cartoon sketch of a boy, a pair of red shoes and a newspaper cone.
While adding three pair of shoes gives the answer 30, adding two boys with a pair of shoes will result in the number 20. The actor asked his followers to come up with an answer to the final equation in the series - and the responses varied.
Sharing the puzzle, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, “Chao Vehle Bethe An Aj Math di Calss Hee Laa Lene An. Ki Baneya Fer Answer Eda? P.S - Although Mai Math ch Sab Ton Weak Student c Class Ch.” (Sitting idle, might as well take a math class. So what will be the answer to this? Although I was the weakest student in math class.)
Since being posted online, the math question has collected over 63,000 replies. However, nobody seems to have guessed the correct answer so far.
While many took guesses at the answer being 60 or 43 or 23, Diljit promptly shot them all down. “23 aa answer pakka (The answer is definitely 23),” wrote one Instagram user, to which Diljit replied: “23 tan pakka hee wrong aa (23 is definitely wrong).”
What do you think the right answer is?
