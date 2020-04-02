Diljit Shared a Brainteaser & Nobody is Getting the Right Answer

To get everyone’s brain cells working, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a brainteaser on his Instagram handle and none of his followers seem to get the answer right. The puzzle contains three things that each seem to represent a number. These include a cartoon sketch of a boy, a pair of red shoes and a newspaper cone.

While adding three pair of shoes gives the answer 30, adding two boys with a pair of shoes will result in the number 20. The actor asked his followers to come up with an answer to the final equation in the series - and the responses varied.

Sharing the puzzle, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, “Chao Vehle Bethe An Aj Math di Calss Hee Laa Lene An. Ki Baneya Fer Answer Eda? P.S - Although Mai Math ch Sab Ton Weak Student c Class Ch.” (Sitting idle, might as well take a math class. So what will be the answer to this? Although I was the weakest student in math class.)