Diljit Reveals Singing 'Main Hoon Panjab' at Jimmy Fallon's Show Wasn't Planned

Talking about his choice of songs, Diljit further said, "Because of the attire. Even ‘Kinni Kinni’, ‘Naina’ are hit songs but they don’t match that attire. That attire was more important to me than the songs and only these songs matched my attire.”

"I sang 'Main hun Punjab' even though it wasn’t a part of that song. I just sang it. It wasn’t even my plan,” he added.

Diljit further revealed that after every show he talks about his performance with his team and they discuss the mistakes that they made. "We made so many mistakes last night. Next morning, we went for a walk in Central Park and discussed those mistakes," he told Sucharita.

"It is very important for me to do my international performances singing Punjabi songs. Punjabi dress is important," he added.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.